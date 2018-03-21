GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff’s office will pay $130,000 as part of a settlement agreement in a lawsuit filed by relatives of man who died in a wreck with a vehicle being chased by deputies..

The Greenville News reported the settlement was approved by a judge last week.

Sixty-two-year-old Stephen Burnett of Easley died in a wreck in Powdersville in 2016.

Burnett’s pickup truck collided with a man who was running from sheriff’s deputies in two domestic violence incidents.

Burnett’s estate asked the courts for a settlement approval after the sheriff’s office denied all liability in the crash.

The sheriff’s insurance carrier is paying the settlement.

