GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy has fatally shot a man in South Carolina.

Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis tells news outlets a man wielding a knife was killed after charging at deputies Monday evening. He says deputies had been called out for a disturbance and found at least five people in a home who were “potential hostage victims.”

The coroner’s office has not released the man’s name yet.

Lewis says the man was “very agitated” and had something similar to a butcher’s knife. The shooting happened after negotiations including “less lethal options” failed.

Lewis says the deputy involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The state Law Enforcement Division is also investigating.