COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State officials have scheduled a drill to get South Carolina residents prepared for a hurricane.

The state Department of Public Safety has scheduled a hurricane evacuation drill for Thursday involving lane reversal plans for the three major coastal areas. The department says no lanes will be reversed for the exercise.

This exercise is designed to test lane reversal plans for Interstate 26, U.S. Highways 21, 278 and 501 and South Carolina Highway 544 in the event of a coastal evacuation order.

The exercise should not interfere with traffic flow. However, the state Highway Patrol cautions motorists traveling I-26, U.S. 501, and S.C. 544 as well as U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 to exercise caution. The exercise will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.