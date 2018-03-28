Share story

By
The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of South Carolina senators say they want to make more changes to a bill that would require police to confiscate a gun used in a crime and increase state penalties for illegally carrying or selling a weapon.

A Senate subcommittee did not take a vote Wednesday with supporters saying they want discuss the bill further.

Critics of the bill says non-violent offenders who want to own guns will be penalized for mistakes in their past.

The bill would impose stricter penalties for illegally possessing a gun, especially for repeat offenders. It also would make it illegal under state law for felons to own guns, matching federal law.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Currently, South Carolina law prohibits people convicted of “crimes of violence” from having a gun.

CHRISTINA L. MYERS