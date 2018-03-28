COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of South Carolina senators say they want to make more changes to a bill that would require police to confiscate a gun used in a crime and increase state penalties for illegally carrying or selling a weapon.
A Senate subcommittee did not take a vote Wednesday with supporters saying they want discuss the bill further.
Critics of the bill says non-violent offenders who want to own guns will be penalized for mistakes in their past.
The bill would impose stricter penalties for illegally possessing a gun, especially for repeat offenders. It also would make it illegal under state law for felons to own guns, matching federal law.
Currently, South Carolina law prohibits people convicted of “crimes of violence” from having a gun.