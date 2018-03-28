COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are planning to return next month to debate a funding plan for state government.
The Senate voted 32-13 on Wednesday to set April 9 as the date for a briefing on the chamber’s budget process. Floor debate would begin the following day.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman says his panel voted earlier Wednesday to approve a more than $8 billion state funding plan. Leatherman says digital versions of the plan should be available next week for lawmakers to peruse while the chamber takes off the week following Easter.
Last month, House lawmakers deliberated for two days before voting 116-2 to approve the budget.
