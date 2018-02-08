COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has confirmed the appointment of two directors for state agencies.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s office announced Thursday that lawmakers confirmed Sara Goldsby as director of the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services. They also confirmed Joshua Baker as director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued separate statements on Thursday applauding the confirmations. Goldsby had been interim director prior to confirmation, and McMaster said she would “continue to be a tremendous asset to our state in our efforts to build a healthier South Carolina.”

McMaster said he was grateful that he and Baker will join forces in identifying “innovative and efficient means” for delivering access to health care services in the most cost effective way possible.