BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina school district has suspended a Christian-based mentoring program that operated in seven schools.
The Island Packet of Hilton Head reported Beaufort County School District officials have indefinitely suspended the Real Champions of the Lowcountry program after getting a complaint from the Freedom From Religion Foundation.
School district attorney Drew Davis sent the foundation a letter last month telling them that the program was suspended indefinitely at the five elementary and two middle schools. It was not known how many students took part in the program.
The national organization focuses on separation of church and state.
The program taught students non-academic behaviors and attitudes from a Christian mentor.
School district spokesman Jim Foster said officials are looking at legal ways to make the program available.
Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com