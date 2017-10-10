CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Security experts are questioning the possibility of putting metal detectors in some South Carolina schools.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported security experts have told the Charleston County School Board that metal detectors at two North Charleston high schools would be an expensive and imperfect solution for guns at schools.

North Charleston Police Lt. Kathy Love told school board committees Monday it’s important to work with students to gather intelligence about guns. Love pointed to a 2010 shooting at a school with metal detectors, saying students found a way around the detectors.

Two North Charleston High students have been caught with guns on campus this school year.

District security director Michael Reidenbach says it would cost $350,000 for just the equipment to install metal directors at each high school.

