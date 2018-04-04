BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — An attorney for a South Carolina school board is being investigated after a board member complained the lawyer deceived the panel, misinterpreted some law and threatened board members.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reported Beaufort School Board member John Dowling filed a complaint March 9 against school board attorney Drew Davis with the Supreme Court office of Disciplinary Counsel.

Dowling says Davis mislead the board when they learned of the district’s involvement in an FBI investigation.

Davis denies the allegations and says he’s confident the investigation will show he did nothing wrong.

Davis was hired in 2014. He’s been considered an ally of superintendent Jeff Moss, who is generally supported by six board members. Dowling is usually associated with five members who have been critical of Moss.

___

Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com