MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina have arrested a suspect after deputies found four bodies inside a home.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that when deputies went to a home in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, they found the bodies of a man and a woman inside a garage. The deputies went inside the house and found two more bodies.

According to the news release, deputies detained a person at the home and arrested them. Neither the victims nor the suspect have been identified by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said detectives are trying to determine a motive as well as a cause of death for the victims.