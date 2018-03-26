AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Officials have released the name of a man who died in a fire in South Carolina.

Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton told local media outlets that 25-year-old Christopher Gazda of North Augusta died in the fire at his home Saturday night. Carlton said Gazda was the only person in the house when the fire was reported.

Carlton said an autopsy was planned Monday in Newberry.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.