GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor has cleared four South Carolina sheriff’s deputies in the shooting death of a man last November.

Greenville prosecutor Walt Wilkins released a statement Thursday that said the deputies were justified when the shot and killed 27-year-old Jacob McCarty of Landrum.

Wilkins said he reached the conclusion after a review of an investigation of the shooting by the State Law Enforcement Division. The officers had been on leave since the Nov. 19 shooting.

McCarty was shot after he crashed his car into a business following a chase that had started in Travelers Rest. The deputies said McCarty came out of the car with a pistol.

Sheriff Will Lewis had said the deputies first tired “less-than-lethal options” before the shooting.