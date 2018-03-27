CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who called police in 2012 to report his wife missing is now charged in her death.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Robert McCaffrey was arrested in Dare County, North Carolina, on Tuesday on a fugitive warrant charging him with murder in connection with the disappearance of Marjorie McCaffrey. Authorities are awaiting his extradition to South Carolina.

On March 18, 2012, detectives went to a home in Charleston after Robert McCaffrey reported his wife missing.

According to the news release, detectives became suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the woman’s disappearance. Two years after his wife’s disappearance, McCaffrey was arrested for obstruction of justice based on inconsistent statements provided during the investigation.

Despite multiple searches, Marjorie McCaffrey hasn’t been found.