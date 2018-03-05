COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 30 months in jail in connection with a counterfeit scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release Friday that 39-year-old David Michael Gibson was sentenced for conspiracy to manufacture and pass counterfeit currency.

A judge previously sentenced 39-year-old Travis Cree Stafford and 32-year-old Justin William Watson.

Facts presented in court established that on March 15, 2016, a search warrant was conducted at Stafford’s residence. Officers recovered devices and materials used to make counterfeit currency.

Stafford admitted making between $100,000 and $150,000 in counterfeit currency for several years. He taught Gibson how to make them.

Gibson washed real currency while Stafford made bills on an inkjet printer. Gibson and his girlfriend would pass the notes at small stores in Kershaw County.