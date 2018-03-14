ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking in New Mexico.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Brandon Carr of Pawleys Island was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Albuquerque.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Carr in August 2014 after finding more than 5,800 grams of methamphetamine in the trunk of his vehicle following a traffic stop.

They say the meth was concealed in four bottles of liquid that was labeled as apple juice.

Carr was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Authorities say Carr admitted he obtained the methamphetamine in California and intended to deliver the drugs to another person.