GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing two North Carolina men nearly three years ago.,

Prosecutor Barry Barnette said in a news release that 36-year-old Steven Eugene Parker of Blacksburg was convicted in Gaffney this week of killing the men and trying to burn their bodies to cover up the crime.

Two Gastonia, North Carolina, men died in the 2015 shooting. They were 35-year-old Aron Lucas Young and 43-year-old Jerry Farmer.

Prosecutors say Parker shot and killed the men and then drove them in a pickup truck to a rural location in York County and set the truck on fire.

Another man, 48-year-old Donald Edward Creswell Jr. of Blacksburg is awaiting trial on similar charges.