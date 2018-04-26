RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been convicted of killing his girlfriend during an argument about pictures on his phone.

Prosecutors tell media outlets a Jasper County jury on Wednesday deliberated just 17 minutes before finding Samuel Gonzalez guilty of murder. A judge then sentenced him to 37 years in prison.

Authorities say Gonzalez killed Marycruz Casillas Sotelo in August 2016. According to prosecutors, Gonzalez told a co-worker he had killed his girlfriend and was waiting for officers when they arrived at his home.

Sotelo’s body was covered with towels and blankets on a living room couch.

Gonzalez told investigators he strangled Sotelo during a fight over pictures of his ex-girlfriend on his cellphone. Later, he said he tried to hang himself, but a rope he tried to use broke.