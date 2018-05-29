WAGENER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been found dead at his home and officials say it appears his home had been burglarized.

The Aiken County sheriff’s office and coroner’s offices are investigating the death of 76-year-old Kenneth Goodwin at his home in Wagener on Monday afternoon.

Coroner Tim Carlton said in a news release that it appeared Goodwin’s home had been burglarized and several items were missing. Carlton said an autopsy was planned in Newberry on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah said the death appeared to be suspicious. Abdullah said Goodwin’s body was in the yard of his home.

No arrests have been made.