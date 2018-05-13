PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say South Carolina police rescued two people in rough waters while a third person died.
Pawley’s Island authorities say the man’s body was found Saturday night, several hours after first responders were called. Boats and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter had searched Saturday evening for the missing swimmer.
Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman says a Pawley’s Island police officer was able to bring two of the swimmers to the shore.
On Sunday, the authorities identified the drowning victim as 18-year-old Ivan Reyes Tigui of Georgetown.
Coroner Kenny Johnson says the two people who were rescued were taken to a hospital and were doing well.