SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who told 911 dispatchers that he shot his friend in self-defense has now been charged with murder.

Local media reported that Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies said this week they have charged 34-year-old Wade David Williamson III with murder, a week after a shooting at his home near Summerville.

Thirty-five-year-old Liam Owen Vernon of Summerville was shot three times April 8 at Williamson’s home.

Williamson is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.

Williamson told dispatchers that he and Vernon had been getting along all night until Vernon hit him in the jaw.

Williamson said Vernon continued to hit him so he shot him.