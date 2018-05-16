HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — Police say a South Carolina man has been charged with threatening to “shoot everyone” at a high school graduation in Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police said Wednesday they were notified by the Harlan Independent School district about a threat against the Harlan High School graduation, scheduled for this Saturday.
A police news release says a student at the school received a text from a man in South Carolina stating he would come to the graduation and “shoot everyone.”
Police say the text came from 34-year-old Felix Melquinoes Martinez, of Columbia, South Carolina. He is being held in jail in Columbia as he awaits extradition to Harlan to face a charge of terroristic threatening, a felony.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
- Dutch researchers uncover dirty jokes in Anne Frank's diary VIEW
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
Online jail records do not show if he has a lawyer.