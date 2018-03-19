GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been arrested in a weekend hit-and-run wreck that killed a woman.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Gary Miller told local reporters that 45-year-old Andrew Grant Whetstone II of Greer has been charged with leaving the scene of a wreck with death, traveling left of the center lane and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Greenville County deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler said 32-year-old Dianna Lisett Deleon of Greenville died in a two-vehicle wreck around 8:45 a.m. Saturday.
Miller said Deleon was driving a car that was struck by a sedan being driven by Whetstone.
It was not known if Whetstone has an attorney yet. He is being held in the Greenville County jail.