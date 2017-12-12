SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been arrested in a shooting death that followed a weekend argument.

Sumter Police spokeswoman Tonyia McGirt said in a news release that 22-year-old Kentwon Savon Thames-Daniels of Sumter turned himself in to officers Monday evening.

McGirt said Thames-Daniels is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police were called to a shooting around 2 p.m. Sunday and found 39-year-old David Green Bratton of Sumter. He was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter where he died.

McGirt said the men were seen arguing before the shooting. Police have not said what started the argument.

It was not known if Thames-Daniels has an attorney yet.