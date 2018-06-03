LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man is jailed without bond after deputies say he entered a woman’s house and watched her sleep.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday 28-year-old Richard Travis Abbott of Irmo entered the home through an unlocked door. Arrest warrants said he entered the home intending to watch the woman sleep.

The woman living there told deputies she awakened to find the man in the room staring at her. She wasn’t hurt and convinced the man to leave.

Investigators said Abbott didn’t have permission to be inside the home and didn’t have legal access to it.

Abbott was arrested Thursday. He is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after he was denied bond Friday. It’s not known if he has an attorney.