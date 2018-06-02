GASTON, S.C. (AP) — Police have accused a South Carolina man of throwing objects at three-tractor-trailers on Interstate 26.
Gaston police told local news sources they have charged Tyler Chase Loyd with three counts of attempted murder.
Investigators say Loyd threw the unspecified rock-like objects at trucks next exit 119 on I-26 on May 12. An arrest warrant said one of the objects crashed through a windshield and struck a man in the shoulder. Investigators say Loyd admitted to driving a vehicle parked near the area of the crime.
Loyd, who was arrested without incident, is being held without bond in the Lexington County Detention Center. Online records don’t indicate if he has an attorney.
