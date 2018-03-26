CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A new report shows that South Carolina led the nation in the percentage of its population that died of Alzheimer’s disease.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported the report by the national Alzheimer’s Association for 2015 is the latest available. It shows that 3,453 South Carolinians died of Alzheimer’s disease that year.
The percentage of the state’s population was the largest in the country. South Carolina was 8th in 2014.
About 89,000 people in South Carolina have Alzheimer’s Disease. Projections estimate that number will increase to 120,000 by 2025.
Mindi Spencer with the University of South Carolina’s Institute for Southern Studies says the state has recently improved its recording of Alzheimer’s as a primary cause of death. She says that’s probably why the state leads the nation.
___
Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com