COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are making a last-minute push to pass legislation that requires SCANA and state-owned Santee Cooper to preserve equipment purchased for the failed V.C. Summer Nuclear reactors project.

Members of a Senate subcommittee voted Wednesday for the bill to allow the utility companies to recover part of the $9 billion lost on the project. That could reduce the amount the utilities would need to charge ratepayers.

Supporters say the utilities can get the highest return on investment if they sell the parts to other utilities. They say selling the equipment will not recover the full $1.6 billion equipment value.

Democratic Sen. Mike Fanning of Great Falls said there will be no assets to recover if the General Assembly fails to pass the legislation.

The legislative session ends Thursday.