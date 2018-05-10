COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawmaker has hurt her shoulder in a fall at the Statehouse.
Media outlets reported that Greenville Rep. Leola Robinson-Simpson fractured a shoulder in the fall.
Greenville Rep. Chandra Dillard told lawmakers this week about the 73-year-old Robinson-Simpson’s injury.
House Speaker Jay Lucas told the House on Wednesday evening that Robinson-Simpson contacted him and told him she was in pain and asked for prayers. House members then stood and prayed silently.
Robinson-Simpson has been in the House since 2013 and is a member of the House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee and the House Regulations and Administrative Procedures Committee.
She is a former director of Greenville Technical College.