SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in South Carolina have started a new search after a man who pleaded guilty to killing seven people said there were two more victims.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Wednesday morning that 20 deputies and a dog trained to sniff for cadavers are searching near Interstate 26, near where Todd Kohlhepp lived when his first victims were found in 2016.

The sheriff said he’s not sure who these victims might be, or even if Kohlhepp is telling the truth, but it’s worth checking out given his record.

Kohlhepp is serving seven consecutive life sentences without parole at a Columbia prison after pleading guilty in May 2017. His crimes were discovered when police rescued a woman being held inside a storage container on his property.

