COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has passed its own version of the state’s $8 billion budget adding money for school safety and renovations to the state crime lab.

The House’s spending plan was approved just after midnight Wednesday. It will go to the Senate, which is expected to reject it and send the final budget to a panel of budget negotiators.

House members agreed to use $15 million of state lottery money to pay for school safety measures like improved doors, cameras and changes to make buildings safer.

Senators passed their own plan. One of the biggest differences is senators approved $250,000 in raises for South Carolina’s nine constitutional statewide offices. Gov. Henry McMaster says he will veto that if it stays in the spending plan.