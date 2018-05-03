COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has passed its own version of the state’s $8 billion budget adding money for school safety and renovations to the state crime lab.
The House’s spending plan was approved just after midnight Wednesday. It will go to the Senate, which is expected to reject it and send the final budget to a panel of budget negotiators.
House members agreed to use $15 million of state lottery money to pay for school safety measures like improved doors, cameras and changes to make buildings safer.
Senators passed their own plan. One of the biggest differences is senators approved $250,000 in raises for South Carolina’s nine constitutional statewide offices. Gov. Henry McMaster says he will veto that if it stays in the spending plan.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star