COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants an independent review of state records about a bridge causing major traffic problems.
McMaster said Tuesday an audit of records about the James B. Edwards Bridge over the Wando River on Interstate 526 in Charleston County and other problem bridges would help maintain public confidence in the state transportation department.
The westbound lanes on the bridge were closed last week when inspectors found a snapped support cable. The transportation department switched one lane of westbound traffic onto the eastbound lane to help ease congestion.
Officials have said repairs to the westbound lanes won’t be complete until June 11.
Gubernatorial spokesman Brian Symmes says McMaster is worried about the entire area.
Transportation Secretary Christy Hall says her agency is cooperating with McMaster’s request.