CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina orthopedic surgeon has been charged in the shooting death of a salesman at a home.

City of Cayce spokeswoman Ashley Hunter tells media 46-year-old Dr. Adam Marcus Lazzarini was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and obstructing justice.

Public Safety Capt. Jim Crosland says 30-year-old William Player was visiting Lazzarini’s home in October when he was shot. Officials originally said the CrossLink Orthopaedics/Stryker’s death was accidental.

Lazzarini turned himself in Thursday, two days after he reported finding his own wife dead in their home. Autopsy results are still pending for 43-year-old Vanessa Brooke Biery.

Lexington Medical Center says Lazzarini has been placed on leave. It wasn’t known if he had an attorney.