MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — The suspect in the wounding of a South Carolina sheriff’s deputy last month faces more charges.
The State Law Enforcement Division told local media 31-year-old Calvin Lorenzo Middleton III of St. Stephen has been charged with second-degree criminal domestic violence and kidnapping.
Middleton already was charged with attempted murder in the March 2 shooting of Berkeley County Sheriff’s Cpl. Cody Gooch.
New warrants accuse Middleton of assaulting his wife in the presence of a minor the day he wounded Gooch.
Investigators say Gooch was shot after pulling Middleton over in a traffic stop after a domestic violence call.
Gooch and two other deputies returned fire. Gooch and Middleton were taken to a hospital and were eventually released.
It was not known if Middleton has an attorney for the new charges.