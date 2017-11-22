ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy has been charged in a crash during a chase in South Carolina that killed a college student.

Local media report that 26-year-old Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Ryan Chapman of Williamston has been charged with reckless homicide.

Twenty-two-year-old Joshua Martin died in the July 23 crash when his car was struck by Chapman’s cruiser, as he chased a stolen vehicle suspect. Martin was a Greenville Technical College student and was not the person being chased.

Two men were later arrested in the theft.

Sheriff’s department policy states a chase is justified only when an officer has thinks a person has committed a serious crime and the need for an arrest outweighs the risk of the pursuit.

It was not known if Chapman has an attorney yet.