ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy has been charged in a crash during a chase in South Carolina that killed a college student.
Local media report that 26-year-old Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Ryan Chapman of Williamston has been charged with reckless homicide.
Twenty-two-year-old Joshua Martin died in the July 23 crash when his car was struck by Chapman’s cruiser, as he chased a stolen vehicle suspect. Martin was a Greenville Technical College student and was not the person being chased.
Two men were later arrested in the theft.
Most Read Stories
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Expect record-high temps, 'copious rain' in Seattle area as we head toward Thanksgiving VIEW
- Fake field goal? An errant challenge? Blame Pete Carroll for Seahawks' loss to Atlanta
- Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Sodo, police say
Sheriff’s department policy states a chase is justified only when an officer has thinks a person has committed a serious crime and the need for an arrest outweighs the risk of the pursuit.
It was not known if Chapman has an attorney yet.