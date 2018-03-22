COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in South Carolina have captured a suspect in a shooting that killed one person and injured another.
Richland County deputies were called to a shooting around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Media outlets report deputies found two victims at the scene, one was dead. But deputies are looking for a suspect based on information from the other victim. Their names have not been released.
Deputies say during an hour-long search, the suspect fired at officers. No one was hit. Officers did not return fire because they did not have a clear shot.
But 21-year-old Kenneth Dylan Shirley was later captured. He’s been charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder, in addition to a weapons charge. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.