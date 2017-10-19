COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina court has ruled those opposing a new cruise terminal in Charleston have no right to challenge a permit.

The South Carolina Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected an attempt by neighborhood groups concerned about traffic congestion and environmental groups worried about pollution from a new terminal.

The State Ports Authority has been trying for years to build a $35 million terminal to better serve cruise ships in Charleston.

Wednesday’s ruling upheld a 2014 court decision and said opponents failed to show how they would be specifically damaged by a new terminal.

Lisa Jones-Turansky with the Coastal Conservation League told The Post and Courier of Charleston her group is considering another appeal.

Ports authority spokeswoman Erin Dhand said the agency is pleased with the ruling.

