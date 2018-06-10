KERSHAW, S.C. (AP) — Two people on a motorcycle ride through rural South Carolina are dead after a wreck involving a truck.

Kershaw County Coroner David West says neither rider was wearing a helmet as they headed toward Kershaw on Saturday afternoon. West says dead are 31-year-old Melvin Hopkins of Heath Springs and his passenger, 27-year-old Courtney Michele Lloyd of Kershaw.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton says another motorcyclist was killed near Burnettown on Saturday night.

Carlton says 35-year-old Koran Sapp of Aiken was killed when his motorcycle slammed into a Chevy Tahoe making a left turn. Sapp was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.