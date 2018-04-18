ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — The president of a college in South Carolina is retiring after 25 years.

Claflin University President Henry N. Tisdale said Tuesday he will step down June 30, 2019.

Tisdale took over as president of the private, coeducational, liberal arts university in Orangeburg in 1994.

He pointed out that during his time at the school, his children have grown up and he and his wife now have grandchildren.

Tisdale said the university’s Career Pathways Initiative is among the things of which he is most proud.

Claflin University, Voorhees College in Denmark and Benedict College in Columbia have received part of a $35 million grant from the United Negro College Fund Career Pathways Initiative.

Tisdale says he’s proud of the program designed to help colleges and universities improve career readiness for students.