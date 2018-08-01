CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s public College of Charleston is resuming affirmative action practices in its admission process after stopping roughly two years ago.
The Charleston Post and Courier reported Tuesday that the college will conduct additional application reviews for students of color not initially recommended for admission.
The school remains more than 80 percent white, and interim President Stephen C. Osborne says they have “not moved the needle enough regarding our African-American student enrollment.”
Race had been taken into account in admissions before 2016, but that quietly stopped after recruitment efforts had positive results. Osborne says he’s told the admissions team “to make it abundantly clear that, as an institution, we do and will consider race as a factor in our holistic review process.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dry ice exposure leads to death of Dippin' Dots deliveryman's mother in Pierce County
- New fire erupts in Northern California; homes threatened VIEW
- Entire police force suspended after N Carolina chief charged
- Scientists: 1st sighting of dolphin hybrid is no 'wholphin'
- Trump administration must stop giving psychotropic drugs to migrant children without consent, judge rules
___
Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com