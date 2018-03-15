COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A candidate for statewide office said Thursday that he made a mistake when he claimed that he voted for President George W. Bush when in fact he never cast a vote in South Carolina at all.

Nelson Faerber (FAIR-burr) told The Associated Press that he posted a comment on his Facebook page last month claiming that he had voted for Bush in 2004.

A potential voter had asked Faerber about his politics, and the Republican said that he rattled off a comment about having supported Bush’s bid for a second term while attending Clemson University. After a county GOP official checked his voter registration history, Faerber says he checked the record himself and realized that he had misremembered voting for Bush, whom he says he supported.

“That’s a rookie mistake, on my part,” said Faerber, who said he subsequently deleted the comment from his campaign Facebook page. “I just need to be more careful.”

Faerber said that he hadn’t actually been a registered South Carolina voter until January, when he left the U.S. Air Force and moved back to the state. He said that he cast his first and only presidential vote for Mitt Romney six years ago while attending law school in Florida.

“I know it will be a passion point for some people,” Faerber said, of his lack of a South Carolina voting record. “I can respect that. And I can’t change that.”

Faerber is challenging Secretary of State Mark Hammond in the June 12 Republican primary. He said that he wants to make the office more technologically streamlined and make it easier for entrepreneurs to start businesses in the state.

