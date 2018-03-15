ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Two brothers have been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the beating death of a man in South Carolina more than two years ago.

Media outlets reported that 35-year-old Oscar Ernest Lance and 21-year-old Jacob Lance pleaded guilty to manslaughter, arson and burglary on Wednesday in Anderson.

Prosecutors say the pair pleaded guilty to using a baseball bat to kill Todd Cantlay near Pendleton in November 2015. The men also were accused of setting Cantlay’s body on fire.

Prosecutors said before the beating, Cantlay had called and texted Jacob Lance about Cantlay’s son paying too much for drugs.

Investigators said the brothers took guitars, a video game system, a television and a rifle from Cantlay’s home before driving off in his car. It was found later in Starr.