SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a South Bend police officer has fatally shot a knife-wielding man.
The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit says the man was rushed to a hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon but doctors there were unable to save his life.
It says officers were dispatched on a report of a man threatening to kill others, but hasn’t released details about what precipitated the shooting.
The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.
