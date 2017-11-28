SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Downtown South Bend could see construction next year of what officials say would be first new office building in more than 15 years.
City Council members have given initial approval to proposed property tax breaks for the modern-looking glass-and-steel building that the developer says will cost $9 million. The South Bend Tribune reports developer Lewis Hansell of Elkhart plans retail and restaurant space on the street level, with office space on floors two through five.
Hansell will be paying $50,000 to the city for what is now an empty lot near the St. Joseph County courthouse and South Bend’s federal building. A hotel on the site was demolished in 1979 to make way for a Hardee’s restaurant, which was torn down in 2000.
Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com