JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s former president, who faces corruption charges, has taken to Twitter.
“It’s me, Jacob Zuma,” the ex-leader says in an introductory video posted on the social media site in the last few days.
Zuma says “you will get used to me” and that he intends to join the national conversation. He says he will correct some things that are said about him and that some people have used fake social media accounts in his name.
Zuma resigned in February, ending a scandal-tainted tenure that sapped confidence in the South African government and hurt the economy. He now faces corruption charges related to an old arms deal, and a judge ruled that Zuma should reimburse the state for funds used to fight corruption allegations in court in the past decade.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- The iconic U.S. company raising the stature of corrupt governments around the world
- HQ Trivia co-founder dies apparently of drug overdose, police say
- Mounting legal threats surround Trump as nearly every organization he has led is under investigation
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- Perversion of Justice: Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break VIEW