Nation & World South Africa’s deputy president anticipates ‘speedy resolution’ to talks with Zuma on power transition Originally published February 7, 2018 at 4:30 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s deputy president anticipates ‘speedy resolution’ to talks with Zuma on power transition. The Associated Press Next StoryWinter precipitation, cold in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas Previous StoryKentucky teen featured on comedy podcast found shot to death