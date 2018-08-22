Share story

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africans are expressing outrage over a video showing a local man filming himself on a beach during a racist rant.

Local media identify the man as Adam Catzavelos, who says it is “heaven on earth” with no black people around. He uses a deeply offensive racist slur.

It is not clear where the video was first posted.

Local media say Catzavelos has been fired from his family’s business. Eyewitness News cites a family statement as calling his remarks “abhorrent.”

At least three food industry groups that did business with the company say they have ended the relationship.

South Africa continues to face racist incidents nearly a quarter-century after the end of white minority rule.

The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters party has reportedly opened a criminal case against Catzavelos.

