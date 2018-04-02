Nation & World South African state broadcaster SABC says anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died. Originally published April 2, 2018 at 7:27 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African state broadcaster SABC says anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died. . The Associated Press Next StoryUS Supreme Court rejects appeal in Grand Haven cross dispute Previous StoryLarge Confederate flag raised near Charlottesville, Virginia