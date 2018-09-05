SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The FBI says a South African man has arrived in Oregon to face multiple sex-abuse charges, filed a quarter-century ago.
The FBI says it arranged for sheriff’s deputies to meet the plane carrying Barrett Preston Busschau to Oregon on Wednesday. He had agreed to return to the United States to face the charges.
Now aged 43, Busschau was 18 when he was charged in 1993 for the alleged molestation of five girls between the ages of 10 and 15. He fled before trial.
The FBI months ago began targeting South African media with wanted posters that showed an age-adjusted image of the suspect and offering a reward of up to $10,000.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- New book reveals a 'nervous breakdown' of Trump's presidency
- In Libya, Facebook is used to buy arms, locate foes and kill them
- First day of kindergarten: Chinese school welcomes kids with a pole dancer WATCH
- Who is Madeleine Westerhout, 27-year-old gatekeeper to the president?
- Trump disputes book's portrayal of White House dysfunction WATCH
Busschau’s U.S. attorney was in a meeting and not immediately available for comment.