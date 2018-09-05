SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The FBI says a South African man has arrived in Oregon to face multiple sex-abuse charges, filed a quarter-century ago.

The FBI says it arranged for sheriff’s deputies to meet the plane carrying Barrett Preston Busschau to Oregon on Wednesday. He had agreed to return to the United States to face the charges.

Now aged 43, Busschau was 18 when he was charged in 1993 for the alleged molestation of five girls between the ages of 10 and 15. He fled before trial.

The FBI months ago began targeting South African media with wanted posters that showed an age-adjusted image of the suspect and offering a reward of up to $10,000.

Busschau’s U.S. attorney was in a meeting and not immediately available for comment.